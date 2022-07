Boris Johnson rejects calls to step down, vows to "keep going"

Jerry Harris, former "Cheer" star, gets 12 years in federal prison for sex crimes

Tip from "hero citizen" thwarted July 4 mass shooting in Virginia, police say

House Republican says Treasury won't provide Hunter Biden's financial docs

Eric Holder found guilty in death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Trump White House counsel Pat Cipollone to appear before Jan. 6 committee

Parade suspect confessed and considered a second attack, officials say

Officer missed opportunity to shoot Uvalde gunman while waiting for permission, report says

Finding rifle was pivotal to capturing parade shooting suspect, chief says

Lana Zak breaks down how the inflation and high gas prices are impacting summer travel plans.

