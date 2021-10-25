Moderna says COVID vaccine effective in 6 to 11-year-olds Millions of children under the age of 12 could be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in just a matter of weeks. Moderna says a low dosage of its coronavirus vaccine is safe and appears effective in kids age 6 to 11. Meanwhile, an FDA committee will meet Tuesday to discuss whether to approve Pfizer's vaccine for children. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver has the latest. Then, Dr. Shikha Jain, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.