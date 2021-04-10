Live

Missing teen found after 13 years

A teen who was reported missing from Alabama in 2002 has been found living in Cleveland, Ohio. His father is accused of kidnapping him 13 years ago. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Julia Dahl joins CBSN with details of how the mystery was solved.
