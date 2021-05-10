Live

Minnie Mouse gets star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Minnie Mouse got her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame to mark the 90th anniversary of the release of her first film. She was introduced by a polka-dot-clad Katy Perry, who received a smooch from Minnie and Mickey Mouse.
