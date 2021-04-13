Minneapolis Black church creates "safe space" for community to discuss Derek Chauvin trial As attorneys for former officer Derek Chauvin prepare to mount his defense, much of Minneapolis is on edge for a verdict that could come around the first anniversary of George Floyd's death. One historically Black church, Shiloh Temple International Ministries, created a "safe space" for members of the community to talk through what they're feeling as they watch the trial. Jamie Yuccas joined a recent group in the church.