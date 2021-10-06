Live

Watch CBSN Live

Migrants begin dangerous trek through Darien Gap

The Biden administration has expelled more than 7,000 Haitian migrants who entered the U.S. illegally in recent weeks. Still, many more migrants are risking their lives to travel from South America to the U.S. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
