Michigan governor faces backlash for Flint's water crisis The National Guard is now part of the effort to help families in Flint facing a toxic water crisis. The percentage of children in Flint with high lead levels in their blood has doubled since 2014, after the city changed its water source to save money. The state's governor is facing strong criticism for his response and is now requesting help from FEMA as the city remains in a state of emergency. Adriana Diaz reports.