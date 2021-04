Meg Ryan returns in a new role Meg Ryan starred in some of the most popular romantic comedies of the 1990s. Pretty good for an actress who wasn't trained when she began booking acting gigs. She's stayed out of the spotlight in recent years and focused on being a mom, but has now returned to filmmaking - and this time she's calling the shots. Jane Pauley talks to Ryan about her new film as a director, "Ithaca."