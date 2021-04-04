Live

McKinney police chief: Officer "out of control"

The chief of the McKinney, Texas, police department says that Eric Casebolt, who was caught on camera violently detaining teenagers, was "out of control" and did not act according to his training. Casebolt has resigned.
