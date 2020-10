Massive, 50-year-old great white shark nicknamed "Queen of the Ocean" A 50-year-old, 3,500-pound great white shark spotted off the coast of Nova Scotia is being tracked by research and exploring group Ocearch. The team named her Nukumi, meaning "Queen of the Ocean." Ocearch is hoping their latest trip provides new clues on sharks and unravels some of the mysteries of great white sharks. Jeff Glor speaks to the group's leader, Chris Fischer, about their mission.