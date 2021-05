Maricopa County, Arizona elections official calls Trump's false claim about a deleted database "unhinged" A controversial audit of ballots from the 2020 election in Maricopa County, Arizona, has pitted some Republicans against each other. Former President Trump raised unfounded claims that a database was deleted, which Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer called "readily falsifiable" and "unhinged." Richer joined "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano to discuss why he's speaking up.