Managing bad cholesterol, high C-section birth rate in U.S., and obesity fight

A new CDC analysis finds many people are not taking the appropriate steps to keep their levels under control. A new study from "The Journal of American Medical Association" shows the rate for C-section births in the U.S. may be higher than expected. Also, experts say portion sizes may be a key to battling obesity. Dr. Holly Phillips and Dr. Tara Narula join “CBS This Morning: Saturday to discuss the research findings and their implications.
