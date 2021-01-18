Download The CBS News App
Assault On The U.S. Capitol
Coronavirus Crisis
Presidential Inauguration
Biden Transition
Stimulus Checks
Man lived 3 months undetected in Chicago airport, authorities say
A man from California is facing criminal charges in Chicago after hiding in O'Hare Airport for nearly three months. The man said he was living there because he was afraid to fly.
