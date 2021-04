Man allegedly "hogtied" by police dies in custody The family of a Tennessee man is calling for a federal investigation into the use of force by police in Mississippi on Saturday. Southaven police say it started with a call about a possible LSD overdose. Bystander video shows Troy Goode, 30, on a stretcher, and witnesses say he was hogtied and loaded into an ambulance while face down. He died two hours after being detained. Gayle King reports.