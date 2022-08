Major media companies push for release of Mar-a-Lago affidavit A federal judge is holding a hearing in Florida on Thursday to discuss the affidavit supporting the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago. Many of the nation's largest media outlets, including CBS News, are arguing for its release. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson and Rachel Fiset, co-founder and managing partner of law firm Zweiback, Fiset and Zalduendo, gave their legal perspectives on the hearing.