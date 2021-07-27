DACA recipient allowed to go to Olympics to represent Guatemala A track star at Northern Arizona University will get to live his Olympic dreams after all. Luis Grijalva qualified for the Olympics earlier this summer to represent Guatemala, but he soon realized getting to Tokyo would be tough because he is DACA recipient. Normally, DACA recipients who leave the U.S. are not permitted to return. Grijalva spent the last several weeks petitioning the U.S. government and yesterday, he received word he can go to Tokyo.