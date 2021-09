Local Matters: Mississippi's COVID-19 crisis, controversial abortion law Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves opposes vaccine mandates, even as his state has one of the highest death rates per capita in the U.S. The state is also in the news with the U.S. Supreme Court agreeing to hear arguments on its restrictive abortion law. Mississippi Today senior political reporter Bobby Harrison joins CBSN "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with details.