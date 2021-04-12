Live

Like the weather, a hot and cold shopping season

Data firm Planalytics estimates apparel retailers have lost over $400 million in sales due to the recent string of warm weather. But other businesses are booming thanks to the wacky temperatures. Anna Werner reports.
