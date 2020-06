Lessons from the 2015 Baltimore protests over Freddie Gray's death Wes Moore is the CEO of Robin Hood, one of the largest anti-poverty organizations in the country, and the author of the new book, "Five Days." The book reveals the most dramatic five days of protests in Baltimore, in reaction to the 2015 death of Freddie Gray in police custody. Moore joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss "Five Days" and its implications and lessons for the current national protests.