"Leaving Time": Jodi Picoult on new book, writing and family life An author for over two decades, Picoult's dark plot lines and compelling narratives about love, relationships and family resonate with readers. An author for over two decades, Picoult's dark plot lines and compelling narratives about love, relationships and family resonate with readers. Picoult joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss her newest title, "Leaving Time."