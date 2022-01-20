Latest updates on the investigation of the January 6th insurrection House investigators looking into January 6 Capitol insurrection requested information Thursday from former President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump. The House committee will receive hundreds of pages of Trump administration records, thanks to a major Supreme Court ruling, and prosecutors are releasing new details about actions takes by members of the Oath Keepers ahead of the riot. CBSN's Tanya Rivero discusses the latest with CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane.