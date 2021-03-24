Live

Labor Day brings great deals for car buyers

Holiday sales promote low interest rates and deep discounts, which could translate into more than $5,000 in savings. Consumer Reports automotive analyst Mike Quincy joins the "CBS This Morning" co-hosts to reveal how to find the best bargains.
