Hurricane Idalia
Trump Investigations
Back-to-school Stressors
Pope Draws Criticism
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Hurricane Idalia path, timeline: When and where storm will hit Florida
Steve Scalise announces he has "very treatable" blood cancer
Trump's 4 indictments: A guide to charges, trial dates, key players
Hurricane Idalia takes aim at Florida as evacuations ordered, schools close
UNC grad student charged with murder in fatal shooting of professor
Medicare to start negotiating prices for 10 drugs. Here they are.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez drops out of the 2024 GOP race
Ohio abortion rights backers sue state board over ballot language
Greece is battling "largest wildfire ever recorded" in Europe
Shows
CBS Mornings
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
CBS Saturday Morning
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBS Reports
CBS News Mornings
America Decides
Prime Time with John Dickerson
CBS News Weekender
The Takeout
The Uplift
Eye On America
The Dish
Here Comes the Sun
Person To Person
Live
CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles
CBS News Baltimore
CBS News Bay Area
CBS News Boston
CBS News Chicago
CBS News Colorado
CBS News Detroit
CBS News Miami
CBS News Minnesota
CBS News New York
CBS News Philadelphia
CBS News Pittsburgh
CBS News Sacramento
CBS News Texas
CBS Sports HQ
Mixible
Local
Atlanta
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Seattle
Tampa
Texas
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
A Moment With…
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
Davos 2023
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Key West feeling Hurricane Idalia's effects
Florida continues its preparations for Hurricane Idalia's expected Wednesday morning landfall. CBS News Miami reporter Ted Scouten is off the Florida mainland in Key West, where the storm is already being felt.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On