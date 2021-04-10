Live

Kerry confident ISIS will ultimately be destroyed

According to Secretary of State John Kerry, 100 Americans are fighting for ISIS in Syria. But despite that, he doesn't think ISIS is gaining as much traction with their ideals as many would believe. Scott Pelley spoke with Kerry.
