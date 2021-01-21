Download The CBS News App
Presidential Inauguration
Coronavirus Crisis
Assault On The U.S. Capitol
Biden Administration
Stimulus Checks
President Biden takes office, moving quickly to implement agenda
Inauguration Day events after Biden is sworn in
Biden signs executive actions on first day as president
Former presidents call for unity in Inauguration Day message
Amanda Gorman reads the inaugural poem "The Hill We Climb"
Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately
Biden extends student loan payment freeze
Recent Trump appointee at NSA placed on leave
Get to know Kamala Harris's family
Biden, in inaugural address, implores Americans to "end this uncivil war"
U.S. allies "greatly relieved," but also wary as Biden steps up
Photos: Inauguration of Joe Biden
Kamala Harris wears Black designers at inauguration
Trump defends his record and says "we'll be back" in farewell speech
Kamala Harris' friends say vice president is fearless
Longtime friends of the former California senator say she has always stood firm in her beliefs and ambitions. Gayle King reports.
