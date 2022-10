Justice Department vows to defend DACA policy after court rules against it The Justice Department is expected to appeal a federal appeals court decision ruling the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals immigration policy to be illegal, though the court left it intact for current recipients. Carlos Benitez Cruz, an undocumented Ph.D. student and DACA beneficiary, joins CBS News to discuss his reaction to the ruling and how DACA has impacted his life.