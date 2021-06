Justice Department trying to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit The Justice Department is looking to defend former President Trump in a defamation lawsuit stemming from a rape allegation. While in office, Mr. Trump accused columnist E. Jean Carroll of lying when she wrote in a 2019 book that he attacked her in the 1990s, and Carroll sued him for defamation. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss.