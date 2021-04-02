Live

Watch CBSN Live

Judge approves NFL concussion settlement

A federal judge in Philadelphia approved a plan to resolve lawsuits brought by thousands of former NFL players who suffered concussions. The deal removes the cap of $765 million on the settlement. Host of “The NFL Today” James Brown reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.