Jon Stewart and wife on life after "Daily Show" When Jon Stewart's fans learned his post-"Daily Show" life would take him to a farm, they might have thought it was a joke. But more than two months after the multi-Emmy winner stepped away from the "fake" news desk, he and his wife Tracey welcomed CBS News to their New Jersey farm. Tracey is out with a new book, “Do Unto Animals,” and Stewart is settling into his new rhythm. Gayle King reports in a story you’ll see only on “CBS This Morning.”