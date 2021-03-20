Live

Kerry regrets "apartheid" remark

Last Friday at a closed-door meeting in Washington, Secretary of State John Kerry said if Middle East peace is not achieved, Israel could become an apartheid state. Kerry is now backtracking on the controversial comments. Charlie Rose reports.
