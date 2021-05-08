Jodie Foster on directing "Black Mirror" episode, #MeToo movement Oscar-winning actress Jodie Foster is now sitting in the director's chair for her latest project, the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series "Black Mirror." It's a science fiction anthology series described as a modern take on "The Twilight Zone." She directed the episode "Arkangel" where a mother turns to a new surveillance technology to keep her daughter safe. Foster joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss "Black Mirror" and the movement to address sexual harassment in Hollywood and other industries.