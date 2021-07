Jemele Hill on Sha'Carri Richardson's suspension, Olympic rules and fallout at ESPN Jemele Hill, a contributing writer at The Atlantic and host of "Jemele Hill, is Unbothered" at Spotify, joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss if the rules at the Olympics are antiquated and unfairly targeting athletes of color, as well as the fallout at ESPN over comments made by a white reporter about a Black host.