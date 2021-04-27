Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jazz great teaches kids about sound of democracy

Thirty-one years after jazz great Wynton Marsalis kicked off Super Bowl XX with a rousing rendition of the national anthem, the legendary trumpet player is teaching kids around the country about the sound of democracy. Jericka Duncan reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.