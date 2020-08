Jared Kushner on Israel-UAE peace agreement, COVID-19 and Trump's attacks on Kamala Karris President Trump announced he brokered a deal with Israel and the United Arab Emirates to establish diplomatic relations. Jared Kushner, the president's son-in-law and senior adviser, led the Middle East peace efforts. Kushner joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the peace agreement, the 2020 presidential race and the government's response to COVID-19.