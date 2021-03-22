March Madness
Japan under pressure from powerful typhoon
The most powerful Pacific storm in years is headed for mainland Japan. Typhoon Neoguri already passed over the country's southern islands with winds of over 150 miles per hour. Lucy Craft reports from Tokyo.
