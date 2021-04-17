Live

Watch CBSN Live

Jane Laut: Why I shot my husband

In her first TV interview, Jane Laut tells "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty that she had no choice the night she shot her husband, Dave. For more, watch "Death of an Olympian" Saturday, May 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.