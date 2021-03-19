Live

Watch CBSN Live

James Vincent McMorrow performs new single "Gold"

Irish singer-songwriter James Vincent McMorrow drew rave reviews for his 2010 debut album "Early in the Morning." The Dublin born artist performed the new single "Gold" from his second album "Post Tropical" on Saturday Sessions.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.