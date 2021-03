Jackson, Mississippi, mayor says city has made "significant progress" on water crisis Jackson, Mississippi, is still recovering from the winter storm that hit the South last month. Many residents were without water for weeks, and the crisis was so bad the National Guard was called in to help with water distribution. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba joined CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss the crisis and the governor's decision to lift a statewide mask mandate.