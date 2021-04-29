Live

Ivanka Trump on family's new life in Washington

In her first interview as assistant to the president, Ivanka Trump tells Gayle King about her family's transition to Washington, D.C. She and her husband, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, are parents to three young children.
