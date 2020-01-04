Qassem Soleimani Killed
Australia Fires
Jeffrey Epstein
FAFSA and the Draft
Alex Trebek
Tinslee Lewis
"Affluenza Teen"
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Thousands in Baghdad mourn Iranian general killed in U.S. airstrike
U.S. long watched Soleimani but feared the fallout of a strike
Five inmates die violently in Mississippi prisons in one week
Texas court delays taking Tinslee Lewis off life support
Rod Stewart charged over altercation with employee at luxury resort
Using FAFSA doesn't mean you'll be drafted. Here's why.
Pink pledges half a million dollars to fight Australia's wildfires
Using an app to measure rising sea levels
Alex Trebek reveals how he will say goodbye to "Jeopardy!" viewers
Impeachment
Complete coverage of the impeachment proceedings
Schumer sends letter to set framework for impeachment trial
Trump says Democrats are "trivializing impeachment"
House Judiciary Committee approves impeachment and sends to House
Watch the public impeachment hearings
Read the articles of impeachment against Trump
House lawyers spar over arguments for and against impeachment
Legal experts debate impeachment at Judiciary hearing
Democrats release impeachment report, accusing Trump of abuse of power
House Republicans defend Trump over Ukraine in impeachment report
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Iran expert: U.S. airstrike was "stunningly s...
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue