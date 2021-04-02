Live

Watch CBSN Live

iPad exclusive: Speaking up for Linda Curry

Paul Curry was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole on Nov. 14, 2014, for the murder of his wife, Linda. Linda Curry’s friend, Merry Seabold, and niece, Rickianne Rycraft, speak out at his sentencing.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.