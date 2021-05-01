Live

iPad exclusive: Remembering Andrea Wilborn

In the murder case against Cullen Davis, what is often forgotten are the victims of the Aug. 2, 1976 shootings. Watch as Dee Davis describes her sister Andrea, the innocent 12-year-old gunned down that night.
