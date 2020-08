Iowa governor requests nearly $4 billion in aid after deadly derecho windstorm A week after a deadly derecho windstorm slammed Iowa, people across the state are still having trouble. Many buildings were reduced to rubble and crop fields were leveled. Nearly 76,000 utility customers still don't have any power. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds called on the White House to declare a disaster there as soon as possible. She's asking the federal government for nearly $4 billion in aid.