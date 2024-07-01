Inside the Supreme Court's decision granting Trump some immunity The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that presidents have immunity for official actions in office, giving former President Donald Trump some protections from criminal prosecution and likely postponing his election interference trial until after the November election. Former federal prosecutor Scott Fredericksen, CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford, CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes, CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson, CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa, and attorney and CBS News campaign reporter Katrina Kaufman have analysis of the decision.