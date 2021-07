Increasing rents could keep inflation elevated longer than expected, report says The cost of rent in several U.S. cities is rising as the economy recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. A New York Times report explains how those spikes could have a direct impact on the nation's inflation outlook, keeping prices elevated through the end of 2021. Jeanna Smialek, a Federal Reserve and economy reporter for The New York Times, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to explain.