Live

Watch CBSN Live

Increased winds expected to worsen wildfires

A photo from space shows smoke from wildfires drifting on Tuesday hundreds of miles into the Pacific. Since then, the fires have grown and the plumes have thickened. David Begnaud reports there's a new warning about the wind.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.