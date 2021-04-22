Live

Impact of leaked Trump tax documents on 2016 race

Bloomberg Politics managing editor John Heilemann joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss New York Times' release of Donald Trump's 1995 tax returns, and how Trump will have to defend himself rather than push his agenda forward.
