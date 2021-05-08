Impact of latest Uber hack revelations Uber's new CEO reportedly knew about the data breach of rider and driver data for more than two months before revealing it publicly this week. Information from about 57 million riders and 600,000 drivers was exposed in October 2016. Uber paid the hackers $100,000 to delete the stolen data, but it's unclear if they did. CBS News financial contributor Mellody Hobson joins "CBS This Morning" from San Francisco to discuss to impact of the latest revelations. We reached out to Uber for a statement, but have yet to hear back.