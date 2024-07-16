Immigration the Day 2 focus of Republican National Convention
Former President Donald Trump has made immigration an issue in and out of office, calling immigrants criminals and terrorists and saying they were released from mental institutions or prisons. The 2024 Republican Party platform specifically mentions what it calls "the migrant crime epidemic" and on Tuesday, speakers at the Republican National Convention will focus on the issue. CBS News immigration and politics reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez has more.