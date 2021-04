"I will be fine," Comey tells colleagues CBS News has obtained the email former FBI Director Comey's sent to colleagues after his firing. He says in that letter that the president has the right to fire the FBI director -- even without giving a reason. Lawmakers from both parties are now calling for a special prosecutor to pick up the investigation into the Trump administration's alleged ties to Russia. Kevin Cirilli of Bloomberg TV and Molly Hooper of The Hill join "Red & Blue" to discuss.